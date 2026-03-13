'AI-Driven Systems Could Reshape Future of Marketing'

Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing how companies interact with customers and manage marketing strategies. Industry experts say the next phase of marketing could shift from campaign-based approaches to continuous engagement systems powered by AI. Rajesh Jain, founder of Netcore, shared his views on the emerging concept of “agentic marketing” and how technological changes could affect businesses, marketing teams, and software pricing models.

Speaking about the idea behind agentic marketing, Jain said it emerged from observing changing marketing economics. According to him, companies spend large sums acquiring customers but often end up spending again to reacquire the same individuals after engagement declines. He explained that customer engagement often follows a pattern in which highly engaged users gradually become less active and eventually stop interacting with the brand.

Jain described a framework categorising customers into segments based on their engagement levels, noting that a large portion of customers eventually fall into categories where interaction becomes limited or inactive. As a result, businesses may rely on advertising platforms to reconnect with them, increasing marketing costs.

He noted that artificial intelligence could help address this challenge by enabling systems that analyse customer behaviour and engagement signals continuously. Instead of relying on periodic marketing campaigns, AI-driven tools may allow companies to maintain ongoing engagement with customers and respond to behavioural patterns in real time.

According to Jain, this shift may also change the role of marketing teams. As automated systems handle routine tasks such as targeting, messaging, and channel selection, marketers may focus more on strategic planning, customer experience design, and long-term value creation.

Jain also suggested that software pricing models could evolve in the coming years. Rather than charging fixed subscription or licence fees, some technology providers may move toward models linked to measurable outcomes, such as improved customer retention or revenue growth. He said this approach could align the incentives of software providers and businesses more closely with performance results.

Overall, Jain noted that marketing systems in the future may increasingly focus on sustained customer relationships and measurable outcomes rather than isolated campaigns.