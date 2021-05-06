AICTE releases 2021-22 academic calendar

Hyderabad: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday proposed an academic calendar for the year 2021-22.



In a statement, the apex technical education regulator said that the process of the grant of approval for the institutions, other than the standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, will be completed by June 30 and the affiliation process by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission for allotment of seats is set as August 31, and the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses should be September 1.

While the second round of counselling and allotment of seats have to be completed by September 9 and the cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is September 10, 2021.

However, the students seeking admission into the first year can be admitted against the vacancies up to September 15, and the first-year technical course classes should be commenced on the same day. Similarly, the last date for the lateral entry admission into the second

year courses for the newly admitted students are September 20, 2021. Likewise, the commencement of classes for existing and new students in standalone PGDM and PGCM institutions is July 1, 2021, and the last date for cancellation of admissions with a full fee refund is July 5 and final date of admission is July 10.

In the case of the Open Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes and courses, the last date for admission to courses under this category for the first session is September 1 and for the second session is February 1, 2022.

The AICTE asked the institutions and universities approved to follow the AICTE and UGC guidelines on examinations issued from time to time given pandemic.

Further, the classes may be started in online or offline mode or blended mode combining the online and offline modes. However, it insisted on following the prescribed protocols, guidelines related to pandemic.

That apart, the AICTE clarified that the academic calendar may change subject to the conditions existing due to pandemic and guidelines issued by the minister of health and minister of home and ministry of education from time to time. It also warned that the institutions admitting students without prior approval will attract punitive action against the erring institutions.