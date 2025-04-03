Aim to provide additional training for CET, JEE and NEET students

Bangalore: Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni Pre-University College for Women has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Arjunaa Academy for Achievers to provide additional training for students preparing for CET, JEE, and NEET.

Arjunaa Academy, known for its expertise in competitive exam coaching, will offer specialized training to help students enhance their performance and career prospects.

"Our collaboration aims to equip students with the skills needed to excel," said Hareesh P K, CEO of Arjunaa Academy. Principal Vadiraj J Manvi added that the initiative will help aspirants achieve their academic goals.

The partnership promises structured coaching, improved exam readiness, and greater confidence for students.