All India Undergraduate Entrance Exam by Pearson VUE

Hyderabad February 2021– Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, announced today that it has launched the 'Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam' in India. Providing test-takers with the flexibility of taking their admissions exam anytime, anywhere, is integral to the 'Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam' delivery model; candidates will be able to choose between taking their exam at a Pearson VUE Test Center (PVTC) or at home via Pearson VUE's online proctoring solution On VUE. Registrations for the Undergraduate Entrance Exam' has started and the students will have a six-month testing window as well as the ability to reschedule their exam.

The test format is comprised of 108 multiple choice questions and one essay question, taken in one continuous sitting by the candidate. The test was designed to test a varied range of skills required by a prospective undergraduate, requiring no specialist knowledge in any particular subject. Overseas students planning to study in India will also be able to take the test.

The Exam, being extensively rolled out within the India market by Pearson VUE, is a standardized test of quantitative, verbal and abstract reasoning. The admissions test is aimed at assessing the aptitude and suitability of students in order to enable them to secure a place at a top university in India.







The exam offers an end-to-end technology solution, consisting of exam registration, scheduling, exam content, results and scoring, making it extremely convenient for the candidate and a highly secure platform for university admissions departments. These universities will benefit from the simplicity of maintaining one publishing platform, along with the ability to streamline all test records to one single candidate record across all of Pearson VUE's exam delivery modalities.

Divyalok Chetan Sharma, Senior Director, Client Development – India and SAARC at Pearson VUE, commented: "Our university admissions test business continues to grow across India on account of the seamless experience our testing provides to candidates. We have drawn on our collective expertise from around the Pearson business, to develop this new exam tailored specifically for the needs of this market. We believe it will become the benchmark for admissions assessments in India, enabling several thousands of students to pursue many new and exciting academic opportunities.''