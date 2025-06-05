All set for TG LAWCET-2025 exam tomorrow

Hyderabad: Osmania University has made elaborate arrangements for TG Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET-2025) for admission into 3 and 5-year law courses (LLB) and TG PG Law Common Entrance Test (TG PGLCET-2025) for admission into 2-year LLM exams scheduled on June 6.

According to officials, the number of candidates registered to appear for TG LAWCET 3-YDC is 41,210 (20,719 in Session 1 and 20,491 in Session 2), 5-YDC is 11,695, LLM is 4,810. The test will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu for TG LAWCET-2025(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and only in English for TG PGLCET-2025. TG LAWCET (3-year degree course) will be held in Session-1 from 9:30 am to 11 am and Session-2 from 12:30 pm to 2: pm. TG LAWCET (5-year Integrated Degree Course) & TG PGLCET will be held in Session-3 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.TG LAWCET & PGLCET exams will be conducted in 76 test centres in Telangana for Session 1 and 2; and 65 test centres in Telangana for Session 3.

Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from https://lawcet.tgche.ac.in/.