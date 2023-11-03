Andhra Loyola College students secure internship in Malaysia, Mauritius

Vijayawada: Eight students BND Dileep, N Ajay Deva Raj, D Vinay, T Rohit, D Jabeer, V Venkat Rao, P Hariharan and D Khalillula of Hotel Management Department at Andhra Loyola College have been selected for internships by leading hotels in Malaysia and Mauritius, said training and placement officer Sahaya Baskaran.

The students will be offered stipend, food and accommodation and they will be leaving by the end of November. They will be doing the internship during their 6th semester which is mandatory as per the new regulations of the state government.

Noted luxury properties of Eastin Hotel in Malaysia and Marriott Hotels in Mauritius conducted comprehensive Skype interviews to select the most deserving candidates.

Principal Fr Kishore said that Andhra Loyola College has consistently demonstrated its commitment to facilitate student’s career growth through annual placement drives and various training and placement activities. He congratulated the students, Training and Placement Officer (TPO) Dr Sahaya Baskaran and Head of the Department of Hotel Management N Anil.

Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj, Vice-Principal, Fr Prabhudas, TPO Dr Sahaya Baskaran, HoD of Hotel Management N Anil and internship coordinator Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao congratulated the students.