Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC final key released

The final 'key' for the Andhra Pradesh Mega District Selection Committee (AP Mega DSC) has been officially announced. DSC convener M.V. Krishna Reddy confirmed that the final key has been uploaded to the official website.

he objections submitted by candidates regarding the preliminary key have been thoroughly reviewed by a panel of subject matter experts to prepare the final version.

The convener clarified that no further objections will be accepted on this final key. Candidates can now log in to the official portal with their details to check the final answer key.

Following the formation of the coalition government, the Mega DSC notification was issued for the recruitment of 16,347 teaching posts. A total of 336,307 candidates applied for the examinations.

The exams were held over 23 days, in two sessions each day, from 6 June to 2 July, at centres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Approximately 92.90 per cent of registered candidates appeared for the tests. Officials have indicated that the results are expected to be announced soon.