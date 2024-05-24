AP EAPCET 2024 exams concluded, preliminary answer key released

The AP EAPCET 2024 entrance exams, held for admissions in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh, concluded on Thursday (May 23) with a total of 93.47 percent students appearing for the exams. A total of 3,62,851 candidates had applied for the Engineering and BIPC department exams, out of which 3,39,139 candidates appeared for the exams.

In the engineering stream, out of 2,74,213 aspirants, 94.22 percent i.e. 2,58,373 candidates appeared for the exams. For the BIPC stream, 88,638 candidates had applied, with 91.12 percent i.e. 80,766 candidates appearing for the exams. The preliminary Answer Key and Response Sheets have already been made available for the BIPC department exams, and an opportunity is given to raise objections on the primary key online before 10 am on May 25.

The primary answer key and response sheets for the engineering stream will be available from 10 am on May 24, with the deadline for raising objections set for 10 am on May 26. A weightage of 25 percent will be given to intermediate marks in AP EAPCET, with students required to upload their marks on the website. For any queries and clarifications, candidates are advised to contact the EAPCET Convener on phone numbers 0884-2359599, 2342499.

The AP EAPCET 2024 exams were conducted in four batches on May 16th and 17th for BIPC students, and in nine batches from May 18th to May 23rd for MPC students. The final answer key along with the results will be released soon.