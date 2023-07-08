AP ECET 2023 counseling likely from July 14

The APECET-2023 counseling for admissions into the second year of engineering in the state likely to commence from the 14th of this month.

Candidates who have qualified in the ECET examination are advised to apply online from the 14th to the 17th of this month and pay the processing fee. Certificate verification will take place until the 20th, and the selection of options can be done from the 19th to the 21st. Candidates will have the opportunity to change their options on the 22nd. Seat allotment will be announced on the 25th.

Candidates who are allotted seats are instructed to report individually to their respective colleges within 25 to 30 days. Classes are scheduled to begin from August 1st. Fourteen support centers have been set up across the state for certificate verification.

During the certificate verification process, candidates must submit several documents, including the ECET Rank Card, Hall Ticket, 10th Class Marks Certificate, Polytechnic Diploma Mark List, Provisional Certificate, Study Certificates from 7th Class to Diploma, Transfer Certificate (TC), Income Certificate issued after January 1st, 2020, Reserve Candidates' Appropriate Documents, Domicile Certificate, and EWS Certificate.

This year, a total of 38,181 candidates applied for the ECET examination, of which 34,503 appeared for the exam. Out of those, 31,933 candidates (92.55 percent) have qualified.