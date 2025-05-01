  • Menu
AP ECET 2025 Hall Ticket Released, Download Now: Check Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 Hall Tickets are now available for download. Candidates can easily access their hall tickets from the official website. Ensure to download and print it before the exam day.

The AP ECET 2025 Hall Tickets have been released today, 1st May 2025.

Candidates can now download their Hall Tickets from the official website.

How to Download Your Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025” link.

Enter your Registration Number, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No, and Date of Birth.

Click “Download” to view your Hall Ticket.

Download and print your Hall Ticket for exam day.

The Hall Ticket is required to enter the exam. Without it, you cannot attend the exam.

Double-check your details before printing.

Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket:

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET/ECET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx



