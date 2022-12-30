AP govt. releases SSC examination schedule, to begin from April 3

The schedule for Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate examination was released. The SSC Board has announced that the exams will be held from 3rd April 2023 and released the time table.



The board revealed that the examination will be conducted for six subjects only and will conducted day by day from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

According to the schedule, the first language paper 1 exam will be conducted on April 3 followed by Second Language on 6th April, English on 8th, Mathematics on 10th, Science on 13th and Social Studies on 15th respectively.

Meanwhile, the first Language Paper-2 (Composite Course)/ OSSE Main Language Paper-1 will be conducted on 17th. OSSE Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), Vocational course exam will be held on 18th.