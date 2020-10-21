AP Inter admissions from today

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) released admission notification for admission into two-year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams in various colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

Board secretary V Rama Krishna, in the orders, informed that the registration process will be completely online for all categories and for all quotas. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure is available in the website http://bie.ap.gov.in.

The schedule for online registration will start on October 21 and October 29 is the last date.

SC and ST students would have to pay online registration fee of Rs 100, which will be Rs 200 for OC and BC students.

The parents and students can clear the doubts relating to online admissions through toll free No: 18002749868.