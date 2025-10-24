AP TET 2025 Notification: Exam Date, Eligibility & Details

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025. This is an official exam that teachers must take to work in schools.

All teachers, whether they are new or already working, must pass this test to qualify for teaching jobs. Without passing, they cannot teach in schools.

Here are the key details:

Exam Date: December 10, 2025

Applications: October 24 – November 23, 2025 (online)

Results: January 19, 2026

Who Must Appear

New teachers

In-service teachers (as per Supreme Court order)

Papers

Paper-1A: Secondary Grade Teacher

Paper-1B: Special SGT

Paper-2A: School Assistant (Classes 6–8)

Paper-2B: Special School Assistant

Passing Marks

OC: 60%

BC: 50%

SC/ST/Divyang/Ex-Servicemen: 40%

Languages

Choose one first language (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, or Odia)

English as the second language