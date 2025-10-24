  • Menu
AP TET 2025 Notification: Exam Date, Eligibility & Details

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh government releases TET 2025 notification. Exam on December 10, 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025. This is an official exam that teachers must take to work in schools.

All teachers, whether they are new or already working, must pass this test to qualify for teaching jobs. Without passing, they cannot teach in schools.

Here are the key details:

Exam Date: December 10, 2025

Applications: October 24 – November 23, 2025 (online)

Results: January 19, 2026

Who Must Appear

  • New teachers
  • In-service teachers (as per Supreme Court order)

Papers

  • Paper-1A: Secondary Grade Teacher
  • Paper-1B: Special SGT
  • Paper-2A: School Assistant (Classes 6–8)
  • Paper-2B: Special School Assistant

Passing Marks

  • OC: 60%
  • BC: 50%
  • SC/ST/Divyang/Ex-Servicemen: 40%

Languages

Choose one first language (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, or Odia)

English as the second language

