Applications Invited for Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0

Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has announced the second edition of its Oasis Ayushman Scholarship Program.

Coinciding with the organization’s 16th year of helping build families through science, care, and hope, the organisation has invited applications. Launched last year to an overwhelming response, the program offers scholarships exclusively to students born through IVF or advanced fertility treatments at Oasis. In 2025, 10 students will be recognized across four categories: Academics, Art and Culture, Sports, and Innovation/Extraordinary Achievement.

More than financial aid, this initiative is about nurturing dreams, recognizing talent, and celebrating the journeys of children born through IVF and other advanced fertility treatments. Couples who conceived and were blessed via Oasis across India are invited to apply and give their children the opportunity to be part of this inspiring movement.

Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “Through this scholarship program, we celebrate the achievements of children who began their lives with us. These bright young minds are living proof that IVF-born children are just as strong, capable, and talented as anyone else. Over the past 16 years, Oasis has witnessed dreams turn into reality, and this initiative is our way of giving back to the very families who trusted us with their hopes.” Kiran Gadela, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, “Sixteen years ago, fertility treatments were clouded by stigma.

Today, with over a lakh healthy births, Oasis Fertility has redefined the way families look at parenthood. The Scholarship Program 2.0 is a step forward in nurturing the changemakers of tomorrow while breaking myths around assisted reproduction.” Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Oasis Fertility, emphasized, “This initiative is not just about education – it’s about honouring talent in every form. Whether in academics, arts, sports, or innovation, these children are living examples of what’s possible when science meets hope. Their journeys, along with the support of their parents, will inspire many more families to believe in the limitless possibilities of assisted reproduction.”

Parents of last year’s scholarship recipients shared how the initiative impacted their families, “More than the money, it was the recognition that mattered. As parents, we felt immense pride seeing our child acknowledged for her achievements.

With Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0, Oasis Fertility once again opens its doors to young achievers born via IVF and other advanced fertility treatments at Oasis fertility centers across India – encouraging families to step forward and celebrate their children’s unique journeys. By participating, families add their voices to a larger story of courage and possibility – one where science creates hope, and children born through IVF and other advanced fertility treatments grow up celebrated, not judged.

To participate in the Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0, may contact 9502080820, fill out the application form.