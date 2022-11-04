Army Recruitment Rally at Vellore from Nov 15 to 29

Army Recruitment Rally for the candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu will be held from November 15 to 29 at District Sports Complex, Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The Defence wing of the Press Information Bureau issued a press release in this regard here on Thursday.



According to the press release, candidates interested to join Army from these three States should register for these rallies as per respective applicability and eligibility criteria.

The rally would be conducted to recruit Agniveer (Men), Agniveer (Women Military Police), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistants, Nursing Assistants (Veterinary) and Junior Commissioned Officers.