Bengaluru boy State topper in JEE Advanced 2020

Bengaluru: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the results of JEE Advanced 2020. Pranava Singhal from Bengaluru has secured All India Rank (AIR) 103 and has become Karnataka State Topper. He was a student of FIITJEE Bangalore Centre's Four Year Long term Classroom Program.

Singhal is understandably thrilled. He said "Making it to the IIT has been my dream since childhood and I am grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish this dream. FIITJEE's unique teaching methodology has helped me tremendously with the preparations of JEE in a Pattern Proof manner. FIITJEE's well trained faculty facilitated in strengthening my fundamental concepts of Science & Mathematics that helped me in creatively resolving complex and tricky problems in JEE Advanced successfully".

Singhal's glorious track record is followed by Govind Saju (AIR 269), Kalp Sachin Vyas (AIR 289), Parth Arora (AIR 451), Thomas Prince (AIR 678), Shrikar Bhavesh Desu (AIR 697) and Svatejas Shivkumar (AIR 777), all students from FIITJEE.

"COVID-19 was not able to disturb preparation sincere aspirants. FIITJEE took all relevant measures for safety and student showed utmost sincerity with our methodology and came out with desired results .We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible," said Gaurav Goyal, Centre Head, FIITJEE Bangalore. "Students aspiring for 2021 can appear in online extra edge test in online mode along with those looking for long term preparation through BIG BANG EDGE test on October 18," he added.