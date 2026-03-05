Building a Culture of Recognition from Day One

Recognition in the workplace plays a crucial role in shaping employee confidence, engagement, and long-term contribution. According to Ankit Aggarwal, Founder of Unstop, appreciation should not be an occasional activity but a consistent part of organisational culture that begins from the very first day.

He emphasised that organisations often focus on hiring the best talent but pay less attention to valuing them from the beginning. He noted that the transition from campus to corporate is the stage where workplace culture truly becomes visible. When organisations recognise employees early in their journey, it sends a strong signal of respect, builds self-belief, and influences how individuals contribute to the company’s larger vision.

He also highlighted that recognition should be embedded in everyday work culture rather than being treated as a rare gesture. Appreciation, he said, is not only about rewards or incentives; it is about making people feel seen and acknowledged. When appreciation is timely, specific, and genuine, it strengthens confidence, encourages ownership, and fosters a sense of belonging that policies alone cannot create. Organization's that adopt this mindset from the start do more than retain talent — they unlock the potential of employees and help it grow alongside the company.