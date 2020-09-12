CALCUS: For Quality and Affordable Education

Education is a great equalizer in the society. Education gives an opportunity for the under privileged or poor to move up the social ladder. With an aim to provide quality education to the poor and middle-class children, Calcus Educational Institute also known as calcusindia was founded by a visionary, Vani Kumari in the year 2017.

After years of experience in the teaching field, Vani Kumari felt that quality education was a far-fetched dream for the poor and needy. With a vision to offer good quality education to the poor and middle class at an affordable price she started this noble initiative.

Calcusindia started humbly, by offering Abacus and Vedic maths to children but as the demand to offer good quality teaching at reasonable price started growing, Calcusindia started offering coaching for NTSE, Olympiads, IIT, NEET and various other competitive exams for students of class 6 to class 10.

With a team of talented and passionate teachers Calcus has grown tremendously in the last 3 years. It has tied up with more than 68 schools in Telangana, India to offer coaching both during the school hours as well as after the school hours. It also has its own 8 branches in Hyderabad. The results of the students have been outstanding with scores of maximum or near to maximum GPA being secured by the institute students.

Social activities are integral to Calcusindia. It offers a platform where students can learn and hear from top academicians, psychologists and experts on various issues like motivating oneself, preparing for various exams, higher education and job opportunities and on various topics and issues that would help the child to motivate, get inspired and mould themselves to face tomorrow's challenges.

Esteemed personalities like Dr B V Pattabhi Ram, Yandamuri Veerendhranath and Gampa Nageshwer Rao have also taken sessions on this platform. Through this initiative, Calcusindia has touched more than 25,000 students already.

Taking the good work further Calcus is coming up with an app which would help the poor and middle-class students greatly. The app would help students right from class 3 to UPSC aspirants, know all the details about the forthcoming exams and prepare for these exams by looking at the model papers and take practice tests online.

What more, this industry game changing app is offered to students at a nominal subscription of Rs 99 for the entire year which would only cover the server and maintained charges. This initiative only reinforces the social goal of Calcusindia.

India needs more such initiatives like Calcus Educational Institute, so that good quality education reaches nook and corner of India and make every child's dream a reality. This is important for building a strong and sustainable India in a long run.