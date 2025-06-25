CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025, How to create CAT Study Plan

Learn about the CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025 on this page. Explore key strategies, the CAT study plan, and the best platform for CAT 2025 preparation.

The CAT 2025 is a national-level entrance test organised by IIMs every year. Achieving high marks in the CAT opens doors to admission to MBA programs in IIMs and other leading business schools in India. An effective CAT study plan is essential to stay ahead of the competition, especially when only 5 months are left for the exam. Aspirants must maximise their efforts and master all three sections for successful preparation. Sticking to your schedule, tracking your progress regularly, and maintaining a confident mindset are highly recommended. To help, iQuanta has launched the CAT 2025 course that allows students to build a solid base with endless practice and personalised guidance. In this article, we have shared a detailed guide on the CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025, along with a CAT study plan for reference purposes.

CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025 - Detailed Monthly Plan

With nearly 150 days left for CAT, candidates must plan strategically and smartly for the exam. The CAT question paper typically includes three subjects, i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). So, the aspirants must first clear the basics of all the sections and then apply those basics to practice advanced-level questions. A strategic CAT study plan allows you to give equal importance to all topics, including both low-weightage and high-weightage. The right execution enables you to get ample time to practice and revise all the concepts + core topics. Here is a step-by-step CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025 that can elevate your performance and help you succeed in the exam:

1st Phase- June (Build Foundation)

Review Previous Papers

Check CAT previous year papers to get an idea of exam trends, pattern, high-weightage topics and difficulty level.

Attempt Mock Test

Gain insights into your preparation level and weak areas by solving CAT-level mocks.

Gain Conceptual Clarity

Build strong basics for all chapters of every section. You must start solving easy to moderate level questions to strengthen your fundamentals.

Set Weekly Targets

You must set realistic goals for every section and must ensure that you attempt at least one full-length CAT mock every year. Focus on detailed performance analysis after attempting each mock.

2nd Phase- July (Solidify Your Base & Practice More)

Cover Advanced Topics

You must focus on covering advanced-level topics of all the sections and solve 20-30 questions related to every chapter.

Daily Practice

Daily practising CAT-level questions ensures a deep understanding of fundamentals.

Improve Speed & Accuracy

You should improve your speed and accuracy to solve questions quickly and accurately. It is essential to follow the right techniques to attempt questions in less time.

Phase 3- August- September (Advanced Questions & Timed Practice)

Increase Mock Frequency

You should increase your mock-taking frequency and attempt at least 2 full-length mocks every week. Additionally, you must also review your performance after each mock to identify your strong and weak areas.

Practice Advanced Level Questions

Aspirants must start solving advanced-level questions from all topics of each section. They should also focus on improving their weak areas.

Build Section-Wise Strategy

You must create a section-wise strategy to strengthen your weak topics and improve question-solving speed with accuracy.

Phase 4: October-November (Full Syllabus Revision + Mocks)

Syllabus Revision

Focus on revising all the topics and concepts, irrespective of their weightage. You must be prepared to handle any type of questions asked in the exam.

Mock Test Marathon

During the last phase of CAT 2025 preparation, you must solve as many mock tests as possible. Review your mistakes and adjust your strategy after each mock. This helps you learn to manage time wisely.

Focus on Accuracy Over Attempts

You must focus more on solving questions accurately in the exam. For this, you must build a smart question selection strategy that helps you avoid negative marking.

How to Create a Personalised CAT Study Plan

Preparing a personalised CAT Study Plan can help you achieve the desired result. However, you must adhere to the right approach and consider a few factors when creating a study plan for the upcoming CAT 2025 exam.

Set a target percentile/score in your CAT preparation and adopt the right strategies to achieve them.

and adopt the right strategies to achieve them. Dedicate sufficient time and equal importance to each section. Don’t forget to reserve time for revision and reviewing past mistakes.

Divide your CAT preparation into 3-4 phases. For example, you can focus on concept building in 1st phase, practice mocks plus analysis in 2nd phase and prioritise revision and test-taking strategy in the final phase.

Top Platform for CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025

CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025 FAQs

What should be the CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025?

The CAT 5 months preparation strategy must include coverage of the entire syllabus, conceptual clarity, unlimited mock practice, and dedicated revision sessions.

Is 5 months sufficient for CAT preparation?

Yes, 5 months are sufficient for CAT preparation. However, you must smartly plan your strategy to perform well in the exam.

Is it possible to get 99 percentile in CAT in 5 months?

Yes, achieving 99 percentile in CAT in 5 months is quite possible. You must adhere to the robust strategy, guidance, and endless practice of CAT-level questions.