CBSE 10th and 12th compartmental examinations begin today, important guidelines released

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) compartment exams of class 10 and 12 have started from 2020 (22/09/2020) today. These examinations will run till 29 September.

According to the official statement of CBSE, 150198 students of class 10 and 87651 students of class 12 can appear in the compartment examination starting from Tuesday.

CBSE 10th compartmental exams will be held on 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28 September 2020. At the same time, the compartmental examination of CBSE 12th will be held on 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 29 September 2020.

During this, practical examinations will also be conducted along with theory exams. Examination on CBSE Practical will be for those students who failed in the subject of a subject.

CBSE 10th, 12th compartment exam guidelines: