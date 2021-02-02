CBSE 2021: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to release today; Know how to download

CBSE 2021: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) will release the long-awaited date sheet for the Class X and XII board exams on Tuesday. Students will be able to download the date sheet from the Board's official website, i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Students and teachers can expect a tight schedule as this year's exams begin on May 4 and end on June 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fewer days gap: Generally, the CBSE Board organizes the exam for 50 days, but this year the proposed schedule will be 35 days. Therefore, the number of days between exams is likely to be less.

Shorter Date Sheet for Class XII Students: According to a Times Now report, CBSE will attempt to complete Class XII physics, chemistry and math assignments in the first two weeks due to the JEE Main 2021 exam, which is scheduled to start on May 24.

Follow these steps to download CBSE Date Sheet 2021:

Go to the official website cbse.nic.in

Click on the link "classes 10, 12 date sheets"

The exam schedule for the 10/12 class will get displayed on the screen

Download and take a hard copy for further reference

When will the CBSE Board release the admission cards and results?

The admission card is likely to be released in April, and the result will be announced before July 15.

Last year, the CBSE announced the results in July. 91.46% of the students had passed the exam in class 10, and a total of 88.78% of the students passed the class 12.