CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exam dates released, exams to be held from 22 to 29 September

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates of improvement and compartment examination for class 10, 12 today. CBSE 12th compartment examinations will be held from 22 to 29 September and 10th compartment examinations will be held from 22 to 28 September 2020.

CBSE today told the Supreme Court that the improvement, compartment examination will be conducted by the end of September and a notification in this regard will be issued today.

The Supreme Court was today hearing the petitions filed by the students challenging the compartment examination. The court fixed September 10 as the next date of hearing. The petitioners have demanded cancellation of compartment examinations in view of the coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had been told by CBSE that the facility of compartment examination will be given only to those students who have failed or are not happy with the result released under the assessment scheme. CBSE also informed that compartment examinations will be conducted keeping in mind the Corona Guidelines.

The board also said that if compartment examinations are not conducted, it will affect the future of many students.

Meanwhile, students and some parents have questioned the decision of CBSE to conduct the examination. They believe that conducting exams during the epidemic would prove to be endangering the lives of students.

The All India Students Association (AISA) has written a letter to Union Education Minister Nishank demanding that the examinations be canceled. It has been said by the student organization that how many students will be judged to have given such compartments without passing the exam number only.