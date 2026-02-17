CBSE Class 10 - Basic Mathematics Examination Paper Analysis

CBSE Class 10 Basic Mathematics Paper Moderately Difficult, Says Teacher Analysis

The Basic Mathematics examination for Class 10 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education was perceived as moderately difficult, maintaining a balanced mix of conceptual understanding and application-based problem solving, according to exam analysis shared by Tanmoy Das, PGT Mathematics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The paper largely followed a familiar structure, though the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) section stood out for being relatively lengthy. Students were required to invest additional time in analysing options and performing calculations, as the questions demanded deeper conceptual clarity rather than quick selection based on surface-level understanding.

Case study-based questions, however, were described as clear and straightforward. Many of these problems were drawn from formats that students had practised extensively during preparation, making them accessible and scoring opportunities for well-prepared candidates. The section tested application skills while remaining approachable.

The long-answer segment carrying five marks included mostly direct and concept-driven questions that enabled students to demonstrate their analytical depth. One problem related to circles introduced a slightly tricky element, assessing higher-order thinking and careful interpretation. The short-answer sections continued the balanced trend, with three-mark questions rated as moderate in difficulty, while the two-mark questions were considered easy and direct.

Interestingly, a probability-based question placed within the two-mark section required practical application of concepts, subtly testing students’ ability to apply theoretical knowledge to real-life scenarios despite appearing simple at first glance.

Overall, the examination rewarded students who had focused on consistent practice, conceptual clarity, and application-oriented learning, reinforcing the importance of thorough preparation across both fundamental and analytical problem-solving areas.