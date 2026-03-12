CBSE Class 12 English Core Exam analysis

The CBSE Class 12 English Core examination for the 2025–26 academic year was generally considered balanced and moderate in difficulty, according to teachers and students. The paper assessed reading comprehension, writing skills, and literary analysis, with questions designed to evaluate both conceptual understanding and language proficiency.

Analysis by Teacher

According to Parul Tyagi, HOD English at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, the question paper was thoughtfully structured to test students’ comprehension, writing ability, and analytical thinking.

Section A (Reading Skills) included comprehension passages that required careful reading. Some vocabulary-based questions were slightly tricky, and a few case-based multiple-choice questions appeared somewhat ambiguous. Despite this, most students were able to understand the passages and respond appropriately.

Section B (Writing Skills) contained familiar and relatable topics. The formats were conventional and widely practised in classrooms, making them approachable for students. The section also provided scope for creativity along with structured expression, allowing well-prepared students to score well.

Section C (Literature) required deeper textual understanding and interpretation. The questions tested analytical ability, inferential skills, and clarity of concepts. Students who had revised the prescribed prose and poetry thoroughly were able to respond effectively.

Overall, the paper maintained a balance between knowledge-based questions and competency-based assessment, and most students were able to complete the exam within the allotted time.

Student Feedback

Students also shared mixed but largely positive feedback about the paper.

Ishaan Srivastava said the questions were mostly direct, although literature required thorough preparation. He found the comprehension section relatively easier with several MCQs.

Kartik Srivastava noted that the comprehension section was easier than expected, though the writing section felt slightly lengthy despite having simple topics.

Aditya and Shashwat said the comprehension passages were easier compared to previous years, and the prose-based literature questions were straightforward. However, they felt the overall paper was easy but somewhat lengthy.