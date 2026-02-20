CBSE Class 12 - Physics Examination Paper Analysis

According to Priya Roy, PGT – Physics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, “The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination was well-balanced and largely moderate in difficulty, aligning with the expected application-based pattern. The MCQs were moderate, with a few being direct and others based on application and analysis, aimed at testing students’ analytical understanding.

The assertion and reason-based questions were moderate and based on conceptual clarity, which will help students score well. The two-mark questions included direct questions from Semiconductor Electronics and Nuclei, while others consisted of numerical evaluating students’ conceptual understanding and problem-solving abilities.

The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, with 6–7 marks allotted to numerical, allowing students to apply concepts with clarity. Case-based questions were moderately application-oriented and analytical. The five-mark questions also maintained a moderate level, focusing on analytical and application-based thinking, with around 6 marks dedicated to numerical. Overall, the paper reflected a fair distribution of questions, with approximately 25–30 marks comprising direct questions and the rest involving arithmetic and numerical components, comfortably within a moderate range.”