Celebrate the universal language of movement
Every year on April 29th, the world comes together to celebrate International Dance Day, a day dedicated to the art of dance in all its forms. Initiated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1982, this day continues the tradition of recognising dance as a universal language that transcends boundaries, cultures, and generations.
This year’s theme focuses on "Dance for Well-being and Unity," highlighting how movement not only entertains but also heals, connects, and empowers communities around the globe. From traditional folk dances to contemporary styles, dance reflects the diversity of human expression and serves as a powerful tool for cultural preservation and innovation.
Across the world, celebrations include live performances, dance workshops, flash mobs, and digital showcases, allowing dancers and enthusiasts to participate whether in theatres, schools, public spaces, or online. Special emphasis is being placed on making dance accessible to all — regardless of age, ability, or background — promoting inclusivity and mental and physical wellness.