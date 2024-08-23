Celebrating India’s historic lunar achievement

On August 23, 2024, India marked a new milestone in its space exploration journey with the declaration of “ISRO Day” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This day will be celebrated annually to commemorate the historic achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, which occurred on August 23, 2023, was a significant triumph, making India the first nation to achieve this remarkable feat.

The announcement of ISRO Day highlights the importance of scientific and technological advancement in India’s development narrative. The Chandrayaan-3 mission not only demonstrated ISRO’s growing expertise in space technology but also positioned India as a key player in global space exploration. The mission’s success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ingenuity of the scientists and engineers at ISRO, who have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible.

ISRO Day will serve as a reminder of India’s commitment to exploring new frontiers and will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators. The day will be marked by various events, including educational programs, exhibitions, and public lectures aimed at spreading awareness about space science and technology.

Decision to celebrate ISRO Day is a fitting tribute to the organization’s outstanding contributions to the nation. It also underscores the role of space exploration in fostering national pride and inspiring a sense of collective achievement. As India looks to the stars, ISRO Day will be a celebration of past achievements and a beacon of future aspirations in space

exploration.