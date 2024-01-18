CETs likely to be announced this week

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education Council (TSCHE) on Wednesday said the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) scheduled for admissions in various professional courses are likely be announced this week.

According to TSCHE officials, the council has earlier written letters to universities asking them to nominate three names for appointment of conveners to various entrance tests. The conveners will be holding the entrance exams. The entrance test for engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses is likely on May 10 with tests for agriculture and pharmacy courses on May 10 and 11, and the engineering stream on May 12.

This year the TS EAMCET is likely to be re-christened as TS EAP CET or EPA CET. Following the introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) the UG admissions to MBBS to BDS courses were taken out from the EAMCET. However, the ‘Medicine’ in the EAMCET continued over the years.

The TSCHE has proposed to tweak the name, which is awaiting approval of the State government. A change in the name will not alter the admission process to different professional courses. Students will continue to get admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses, as is being done now. The scores obtained in the TS EAP CET or EPA CET will also be used for admissions to BSc (nursing), they added.