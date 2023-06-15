CII School of Logistics' Provide Strong Skilling Support for Telangana’s Industrial Growth

The CII School of Logistics, a unique industry-academia collaboration between CII Institute of Logistics (CII-IL) and Amity University, founded six years ago with Noida and Mumbai campuses, provides cutting-edge and futuristic education in the field of logistics and supply chain management. It has recently opened a third campus in Kolkata, West Bengal.

An increasing number of Telangana’s students and professionals enroll yearly for its flagship program – MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management. This program effectively meets the rising demand for skilled professionals in the logistics sector and significantly contributes to the economic growth of the region.

The CII School of Logistics’ MBA program is India’s first industry-led, owned, and absorbed MBA course in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, where a significant portion of education and training involves industry experts leading interactive sessions and facilitating internships within the industry. Since its inception, the CII School of Logistics has consistently achieved a 100% placement rate for every graduating batch at all its campuses.

According to Mckinsey Report 2023, the global supply chain sector is experiencing significant growth (USD 31 billion by 2026), driven by the increasing complexity of international trade, e-commerce expansion, and the need for efficient and cost-effective operations. At the same time, it is also under stress due to geo-political and supply chain disruptions, leading to numerous opportunities for experts and professionals in this field.

This upward trend is also reflected at the national and state levels, with India witnessing robust growth in its logistics and supply chain sector, backed by aggressive government policies and technological innovations. Telangana is home to fast-growing industrial sectors such as IT, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, textiles, spices, and mines and minerals. The capital city of Hyderabad is a major IT and pharma hub of India and is known to contribute significantly to India’s domestic production and as well as exports.

In recent years, the state government has taken several initiatives to promote industrial activity and attract investment, such as the TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System) Act and T-IDEA (Telangana State Industrial Development and Entrepreneur Advancement) that provide incentives to state enterprises in the MSME sector to promote sustained growth in the state.

With the logistics industry playing a pivotal role in developing India’s industries, CII School of Logistics’ programs enhance the availability of high-quality education and training programs, empowering individuals to meet the evolving industry requirements. Mr Nitin Vyas, Chairman of CII-IL Academic Advisory Group and Managing Director of Beumer Group, told The Hans India, "CII-IL’s MBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management program reflects our commitment to addressing the talent gap in the logistics sector and supporting the region's economic growth. By providing industry-relevant education and training, we aim to produce skilled professionals who can contribute to the success of businesses and drive the logistics industry forward."

CII Institute of Logistics (CII IL) has been imparting academic programs in Logistics and Supply Chain Management for the last 18 years and is committed to providing competency-based education with a focus on building knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to navigate the complexities of the present-day logistics industry successfully. The institution's comprehensive curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including Contemporary Supply Chain Management, Strategic Operations, Warehousing Automation and Robotics, Inventory Optimisation, and Freight Transport Management. Every course in the syllabus has a technology module embedded in it so that students can integrate digital skills with theoretical concepts.

The demand for supply chain professionals is rising in India, with organizations seeking individuals who can optimize operations, manage risks, and drive efficiency throughout digital supply chain management. By enrolling in the CII School of Logistics, students and professionals can develop domain and analytics skills through new-age languages and computer programs. Graduates from the institution are well-positioned to explore diverse career opportunities in logistics companies, manufacturing firms, e-commerce enterprises, and consulting organizations.

As a premier institution of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Amity University, the CII School of Logistics maintains high standards of education and faculty expertise led by industry practitioners.