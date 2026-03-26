Class XII Computer Science Exam Paper Analysis: Balanced & easy to moderate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science (083) examination on Wednesday. The three-hour exam carried a total of 70 marks and featured a well-structured question paper divided into five sections — A, B, C, D, and E.

According to Deepika Agarwal, PGT Computer Science at Silverline Prestige School, the paper maintained a balanced approach with a mix of easy to moderate questions. It effectively evaluated both students’ conceptual clarity and their ability to apply knowledge in practical scenarios. A closer section-wise analysis shows that Section A was straightforward and easy, allowing students to attempt it with confidence. Sections B and C required a clear understanding of fundamental concepts, while Section D was again relatively simple. Section E, which included case study-based questions, focused on assessing students’ logical reasoning and analytical thinking skills.

The programming portion, including output-based and error-identification questions, was considered simple and manageable by most students. The questions were direct and aligned closely with the prescribed syllabus, ensuring no surprises for well-prepared candidates. Overall, students expressed satisfaction with the paper, describing it as fair, balanced, and scoring. Most found it comfortable to complete within the given time. In general, the exam was rated as easy to moderate, making it a positive experience for the majority of candidates.