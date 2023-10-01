Live
Cleanliness Drive held at EFLU
Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar led a massive number of students, faculty, and staff in the Cleanliness Drive on Sunday. The Cleanliness Drive was taken up as a part of the Government of India’s initiative titled “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath” to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. The students, staff, and teachers collected heaps of trash and other garbage material and cleared the area.
Prof. Suresh Kumar stated that organising the Swachhata Diwas is in the true spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva ideal as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, who also said that ‘Cleanliness is next only to Godliness.’
The Vice Chancellor exhorted the students, faculty, and non-teaching staff to imbibe the spirit of Swachhata and practice it on a daily basis in our lives. He appreciated the students, faculty, and non-teaching staff for their active participation in the Cleanliness Drive taken up as part of the Swachhata Diwas.
Senior academic administrators joined the Vice Chancellor, students, and staff in the cleaning activity.