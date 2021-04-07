CMA students can appear for SLET/NET

Hyderabad: Students pursuing Cost Management Accounting (CMA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will now be eligible to appear in the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In turn, on completion of the CMA, one can be eligible to explore professional auditing field. Also, one can become teaching faculty in degree, post-graduate colleges and university. This has become possible following the University Grants Commission (UGC) according recognition to the CMA qualification on a par with other PG degrees.

It may be mentioned here that the CMA course is specialised in cost accountancy. Students will have to complete intermediate and final levels. The post-intermediate level two and a half year CMA courses have now been recognised on a par with post-graduation.

Recognition will now be provided to the students of CMA to pursue cost accounting career, teaching in academics and also further pursue research by enrolling in PhD in commerce and management besides allied fields. That apart, it will also help them to pursue specialisation courses in India and abroad, to further enhance their skills and be career-ready in the intensely competitive job market.

According to the ICAI Hyderabad chapter, the students passing out Class X can enroll in the foundation course of the CMA for the December -2021 examinations.

Those who enrolled and currently pursuing their degree or qualified degree from any stream can enroll for CMA intermediate course. Interested students can register for the programme by visiting the ICAI website www.icmai.in.They can also contact the Hyderabad Chapter on 040-27607893/27635937/23718869.