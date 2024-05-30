CSIR-CCMB, Aganitha sign MoU for preventing Alzheimer’s

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Aganitha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to apply generative AI solutions for designing novel therapeutics and research tools addressing needs in multiple disease areas.

This strategic collaboration is designed to translate discoveries from the globally acclaimed research labs of CCMB into therapeutic candidates through the application of Aganitha’s generative AI solutions for biopharma R&D.

Dr Puran Singh Sijwali, senior principal scientist at CCMB, said, “We are leveraging Aganitha’s generative AI capabilities in small-molecule space for validated parasite drug targets to predict, test, and optimise potential antimalarial compounds.”

Dr Raghunand Tirumalai, senior principal scientist at CCMB, added, “In collaboration with Aganitha, we are working towards the structure-based discovery of small molecule inhibitors targeting essential proteins of Mycobacterium tuberculosis.”

Dr Janesh Kumar, senior principal scientist at CCMB, studying neurotransmission in the central nervous system, noted, “The collaboration between CSIR-CCMB and Aganitha to develop nanobody binders targeting a class of neurotransmitter receptors called the GluD1 receptors, marks a significant stride in neuroscience and pharmacology. These nanobodies might serve as precise molecular tools to modulate GluD1 receptor activity, potentially unlocking novel therapeutic avenues for neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s and epilepsy.

Prasad Chodavarapu, co-founder and MD of Aganitha, stated, “The relationship between CCMB and Aganitha is an example of the academia-industry collaboration needed to make a significant impact towards solving human diseases and suffering.”