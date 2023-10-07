Live
Dasara holidays for junior colleges from Oct 19
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has announced Dasara holidays (first term) for all junior colleges in the State...
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has announced Dasara holidays (first term) for all junior colleges in the State from October 19 to 25.
As per the release, after the first term holidays, the colleges will reopen on October 26.
The Board has directed principals of all junior colleges to adhere to the holiday schedule strictly. It instructed principals and managements of private unaided junior colleges not to conduct any classes during the Dasara holidays.
Violations of instructions would be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation would be initiated against erring management, said a senior officer.
