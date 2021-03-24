Degree, PG exams in Telangana postponed

All degree and Post Graduate semester exams under all universities in Telangana have been postponed, said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Reddy further said that a new scheduled on the exams will be released soon. All the exams under Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and other universities have been postponed.

TSCHE has taken the decision in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Telangana. The state government has already announced its decision on the closure of schools. Also, the decision comes after the parents and students questioned the government on the conduct of exams amid rising coronavirus cases.





The students also alleged that they could not attend the exams when the hostels in the university campus and the colleges are remained closed.

