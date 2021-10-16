Delhi Youngster Became The Top Ranker In JEE Advanced 2021
Highlights
- JEE Advanced 2021 topper list: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results for 2021 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
- IIT Delhi's Mridul Agarwal took first place with a score of 348 out of 360.
JEE Advanced 2021 topper list: On Friday, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results for 2021 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
IIT Delhi's Mridul Agarwal took first place with a score of 348 out of 360. With a CRL of 98, Kavya Chopra of the IIT Delhi zone took first place in the female category. She received 286 points out of a possible 360.
Just on official website, jeeadv.ac.in, students can find the scorecard, listing of toppers, and answer keys. Students can verify their JEE Advanced results by entering their roll number and other information. WhileIIT Kharagpur will indeed release the list of all-India toppers and other details alongside the JEE Advanced results. The exam was held to determine who would be admitted to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
On October 16, candidates can register for academic programmes through JoSAA and fill out their choices. On October 22, at 10 a.m., the first simulated seat allocation will be announced. On October 24, at 10 a.m., the second list will be issued.
In the JEE (Advanced) 2021, a maximum of 1,41,699 candidates participated in both exams 1 and 2, and 41,862 people succeeded.
JEE-Advanced was held on October 3, 2021, to help students get into B Tech and UG engineering courses at all of the country's IITs. Owing to the current Covid-19 crisis, the JEE (Main) exam scheduled for May 2021 has been delayed.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE (Main) 2021 in four sessions in order to assist the student community.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story