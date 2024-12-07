Live
Just In
Direct admission to SSC pass students in TGSWREIS colleges
Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) on Friday announced that from next academic year, SSC pass students will get admission into the Society’s junior colleges directly on clearing the tenth grade.
According to TGWREIS officials, from the next academic year, the Society has decided to admit its tenth grade passed-out students into the intermediate first year without holding the entrance examination. Currently, students are required to qualify and secure merit in the entrance test to enroll for admission to the intermediate first year in social welfare residential junior colleges.
Similarly, the admission procedure will be followed for admissions to the Society’s Centres of Excellence, which offer coaching for national-level competitive examinations like the JEE and NEET-UG. Meanwhile, the Society issued a tentative schedule for fifth-grade admissions in all residential educational institutions’ societies. A paper notification will be issued on December 18, and online applications will be accepted from December 19 to January 1, 2025.