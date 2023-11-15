Discover Angkor Wat

Angkor Wat is a magnificent temple complex in Cambodia that was built by the Khmer empire between the 9th and 15th centuries. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of national pride and identity for the Cambodian people. However, Angkor Wat also faces many threats and challenges today, such as: Climate change: According to a National Geographic article1, Angkor Wat was partly destroyed by extreme weather events in the past, such as droughts and floods, that damaged its water management system and infrastructure. Climate change could increase the frequency and intensity of such events in the future, posing a risk to the stability and preservation of the monuments.

Water crisis: As the article from UNESCO2 explains, Angkor Wat and the nearby city of Siem Reap suffer from water shortages due to the rapid growth of tourism and population. To meet the water demand, groundwater is extracted from wells, which lowers the water table and causes land subsidence. This could affect the foundations of the temples, which rely on a constant supply of groundwater to keep the sand base in place.

Tourism pressure: Angkor Wat attracts millions of visitors every year, which generates income and employment for the local community, but also creates environmental and social problems. According to The Guardian3, tourism pressure could damage the temples irreparably by causing erosion, pollution, vandalism, and congestion. Moreover, tourism could also disrupt the cultural and spiritual values of Angkor Wat, as well as the livelihoods and well-being of the residents who live within the archaeological park.

Conservation challenges: Angkor Wat is a complex and large site that requires effective and coordinated management and conservation. However, as the UNESCO World Heritage Centre4 states, Angkor Wat faces many challenges in this regard, such as lack of resources, expertise, regulation, participation, and monitoring. Furthermore, Angkor Wat is subject to multiple and sometimes conflicting interests and expectations from different stakeholders, such as the government, international organizations, NGOs, private sector, local community, and visitors.