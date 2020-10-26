DOST admissions: Date for self-reporting extended to Oct 28

Hyderabad : The last dates of DOST-2020 for phase-III self-reporting and special phase registrations and web options have been extended.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Monday announced that that the decision has been taken due to the recent floods in the State and the intervening festival holidays and the requests of the students, parents, and colleges.

Accordingly, the last date for online self-reporting of Phase-III is extended till October 28. It is mandatory to self-report before the extended date otherwise the candidate will have to forego the allotted seat, it said.

Similarly, the last date for registrations of Special Phase, web options is extended till October 28.

The Special Phase Seats allotment will be announced on October 31 and the online self-reporting by the candidates' allotted seats in Special Phase will be from October 31 to November 5.

The physical reporting to colleges by the candidates who self-reported online in Phase-I, II, III and special phase is also from October 31 to November 5, it added.