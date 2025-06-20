Live
DOST Phase III regn, web options deadline extended till June 25
Hyderabad: Professor V Balakista Reddy, Convener of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), announced that there have been numerous requests from students, the Telangana Degree College Principals’ Association, and the Telangana Government College Teachers’ Association to extend the deadline for Phase III of the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST).
In response to these requests, he declared that the last date for registrations and web options for Phase III has been extended to June 25. This extension is intended to accommodate students who have recently passed the Intermediate Supplementary examinations and wish to enroll in undergraduate courses. Seat allotments will be announced on June 28.
Sudents who have already confirmed their seats in Phase I and II must complete their online self-reporting to the colleges from June 26 to June 30. Meanwhile, students who confirm their seats in Phase III will need to report online to their colleges from June 28 to July 1.
Classes for Semester I will begin on June 30, and student orientation in their respective colleges will take place from July 1 to July 4, he added.