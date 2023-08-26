Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital, Medical College and Research Centre, Pune, hosts the 19th Edition of EMINDIA 2023 – a mega medical conference focused on Emergency Medicine

Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune, hosts the 19th edition and Trauma in South East Asia, The World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine (WACEM) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur and under the patronage of Academic College of Emergency Experts in India (ACEE), Emergency Medicine Association (EMA) and INDUSEM.

The 5-day mega-conference commenced on 23rd August 2023 with interactive workshops and training sessions for budding Emergency Medicine Experts, in the esteemed presence of Dr. Sagar Galwankar, CEO, INDUSEM, & President, ACEE; Dr. Sanjeev Bhoi, Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Emergency & Trauma Care, South-East Asia Region; Prof. & Dr. Siddharth P. Dubhashi, HoD, Surgery, and Dean (Student Welfare), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur; along with representatives from DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, including Dr. Kalpana Kelkar, Professor & HOD, Critical Care Medicine; Dr. Varsha Shinde, Professor and HOD, Emergency Medicine; Dr Prachee Sathe, Professor and Consultant Critical Care Medicine; Dr Prashant Sakhavalkar, Associate professor and Consultant Incharge, Critical Care Medicine, and prominent dignitaries. The theme for this edition of the EMINDIA 2023 mega-conference focuses on Patient-Centered Education, Research and Patient Care.

The academic conclave scheduled from 26th – 27th August 2023 was inaugurated by the honourable Dr P D Patil, Chancellor, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be university), Pimpri, Pune, and Dr Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be university), Pimpri, Pune, in the esteemed presence of Dr Jonathan Jones, President, American Academy of Emergency Medicine, Dr Liza Moreno –Walton, Immediate Past President, American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and other eminent dignitaries.

The two-day conclave will witness highly experienced subject-matter experts sharing insights and learning about the role of Emergency Medicine in all walks of life. During the conclave, healthcare experts, physicians, and doctors from nationally and internationally prominent healthcare institutions including AIIMS, ACEE, and the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM), will host workshops and thematic discussions around key topics like "India, America and the world of Emergency medicine,” “Principles of Developing Academic EM (Emergency Medicine) in India,” to name a few.

The 19th Edition of EMIndia will have doctors, physicians and healthcare experts deliberate on critical aspects of emergency medicine, point-of-care ultrasound and emergency cardiology, and explore newer possibilities of innovations backed by new technological advances to enable better treatment outcomes for patients in the post-COVID Era. Also, a national CME (Continuing Medical Education) will be hosted in honour Dr Praveen Agarwal, Founding Head of the Academic Department of Emergency, Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, where select leaders in Emergency Medicine and Life will participate.

In order to address the need for Emergency Medicine Consultants required to save precious lives, Skills Mela – a novel concept of skill-based teaching was hosted where participants were educated on key skills related to Emergency Medicine.

As per findings, India has a population of 1.4 billion, and a requirement of 1, 40,000 practicing emergency medicine physicians. However, the need VS demand vacuum is massive with the current rate meeting a mere 5% of the total requirement. In order to streamline and strengthen the process and progress of Emergency Medicine in India, the organizers’ forum of EMINDIA is expected to meet government authorities with the sole interest of enabling a world-class, robust and seamless emergency medicine and healthcare ecosystem in India.

The annual conference of EMINDIA is a globally renowned platform for knowledge sharing when it comes to key scientific and technical information in relation to emergency medicine. The conference witnesses participation in grand numbers that is on a constant upward trajectory year on year.

Dr P D Patil, Chancellor, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth (deemed to be university), Pimpri, Pune, commented, “This conference will open doors to newer possibilities and create awareness about the need to strengthen the emergency medicine sector in India, and deliberate on innovative healthcare solutions and processes backed by technology. We look forward to hosting many such conferences and bringing international recognition to India, positioning the country as the leader of healthcare and innovations.”

Dr Yashraj Patil, Trustee & Treasurer, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, “We are consistently focused on making patient-centric advancements in the field of healthcare. Our hospital’s technological advantage enables us to be agile in effectively adapting to specialities such as Emergency Medicine, which are rapidly gaining global relevance. We have carved a niche for ourselves as a hospital with world-class facilities, state-of-the-art infrastructure and the latest technologies, with a strong patient-first philosophy, and we continue raising the standards in the world of healthcare.”

Commenting on the same, Dr Bhagyashree P Patil, Pro-Chancellor, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth (deemed to be university), Pimpri, Pune, said “We are honoured to host one of the biggest Emergency Medicine conferences of the world. The growth of emergency medicine in healthcare is vital for the overall well-being of the citizens. Currently, there is an impairing need to address the demand gap in the emergency medicine space and this conference will be a game-changer in the course.

Dr Kalpana Kelkar, Professor & HOD, Critical Care Medicine, DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, the organising secretary of this conference said, “The 20-year-long efforts of ACEE and INDUSEM are bearing fruit, as we see Emergency Medicine departments being established and Post-graduate courses focused on this subject being introduced by prominent healthcare institutions.

Dr D Y Patil College, Hospital, and Research Centre is one such hospital that was proactive in introducing the Post-Graduate degree in emergency medicine way back in 2013. We are well-equipped with world-class infrastructure that is capable of supporting and treating various life-threatening emergencies.”

Dr Sagar Galwankar, CEO, INDUSEM, & President, ACEE, commented, “It has been 20 years since INDUSEM started this movement to develop emergency medicine and EMS services in the best interest of the citizens of India. Through the 19th annual conference, EMINDIA2023 is focused on bringing together the experts of emergency medicine on one platform to deliberate, discuss, and exchange knowledge, thus creating an ecosystem of learning, development, and innovations that will shape the future of Emergency Medicine infrastructure in India.”

Dr Sanjeev Bhoi, Director, WHO Collaborating Center for Emergency & Trauma Care, South-East Asia Region, commented, “The good part of the awareness being spread about the significance of Emergency Medicine is that many Medical Colleges are in the process of establishing a department. However, there are deficiencies when it comes to the structured teaching of the subject due to lack of trained faculties. This conference will address alarming concerns like this and many more that are slowing down the pace of Emergency Medicine growth in India.”