EAMCET likely to be changed as TSEPA or TSEACET
The State Council of Higher Education has sent proposals to the government seeking to remove the M word in EAMCET which represents medical
Hyderabad: The Telangana government intends to change the name of the EAMCET entrance test conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy seats in the state. After the formation of Telangana, in 2017 changes were made in the EAMCET. Until then, EAMCET conducted a single exam for admissions to engineering and medical courses.
Since 2017, MBBS and other medical courses are being replaced by NEET. But EAMCET conducts admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses only. However, since then the word medical has continued in the name of the M word.
In this order, the State Council of Higher Education has sent proposals to the government seeking to remove the medical name. It seems that proposals have been made to remove the letter 'M' from EAMCET and change it to TSEPA or TSEA set.
Here 'P' stands for Pharmacy. This letter is added because the Pharmacy seats are being filled by EAMCET itself. The government will finalize one of the above two names.