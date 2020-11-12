EdTech venture 'Live Learning' allows integration of apps making online teaching effortless

Hyderabad : The concept of online learning and teaching was slowly gaining momentum with new, innovative ventures floating in the market but with the arrival of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the deal was sealed. Online learning is here to stay. It might not entirely replace the conventional chalk and talk method but it is slowly finding new ground to flourish. Many gym instructors have opted to give online lessons, so have a few chefs and bakers. Basically, the market is widening and so is the stress and tension of handling online teaching in a seamless way.

Krishna, Founder and CEO of Live Learning mentioned, "Teaching can be a very intimate affair. Many teachers like to add their own touch to it. And in online learning, this can be in the form of creative video playing or streaming a podcast. This can be a tedious task on many days. We have found out that teachers face difficulties in switching between apps. With Live Learning, we aim to solve these problems and provide a fluid platform for teachers."

Integration of apps-

Live Learning comes with a host of tools to aid teaching. It's most important feature is access to all apps on one platform, saving the hassle of rushing through different apps while holding classes. This is done to bring together various apps that teachers use, like Zoom, Meet and enhance the quality of their teaching. Teachers can very easily invite students to their Google Meet classes via the Live Learning App.

No time limit-

Live Learning eliminates the limit barrier with no time limit on the duration of teaching allowing teachers to invite as many as 50 students. The courses listed on the app also have no capping allowing for easy sharing of courses among peers. Teachers also have the facility to create unlimited classes.

Fees and charges-

Teachers can charge for their classes. There is a very minimal transactional fee and no hidden charges.

Live Learning livelearning.io is accessible in any part of the world owing to its smooth functioning on any browser or any modern smart device with a decent Internet connection.

["It was important that teachers have a safe and secure platform to teach while also being student- friendly. A lot of research is behind Live Learning and we hope to roll out a couple of other features very soon."],mentioned Krishna in a candid conversation.