EFLU celebrates Constitution Day

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar led the faculty, students, and staff of the University celebrated the Constitution Day, (Samvidhan Divas) on the campus here on Sunday.

Extending the Constitution Day greetings, Prof. Suresh Kumar exhorted the faculty, students, and staff to take forward the spirit of the Constitution and its ideals.

“Our real tribute to the architects of the Constitution of India is by adhering and promoting the Constitutional ideals and by enabling all the citizens in securing Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble,” the VC added. A large number of students, members of faculty, and non-teaching staff attended the programme.

