Empowering India’s youth: A glimpse into vocational training initiative

New Delhi: The Indian young population is one of the country’s greatest assets, with nearly 65% of its people under the age of 35, providing a large pool of untapped potential. However, converting this potential into a trained workforce has been a long-standing challenge. To harness this demographic dividend, it is imperative to empower the youth with relevant skills and knowledge. This can be accomplished through vocational training initiatives. They provide young people with the skills they need to enter the workforce, while also providing them with an opportunity to gain valuable work experience.

Understanding vocational training

Vocational training, often known as skill development, is a type of education that focuses on educating students with the skills and information required for a certain career or trade. Unlike standard academic programmes, these skills are often more practical and job-oriented. Individuals who get vocational training can make a living and contribute to the economy.

How government programmes for vocational training are bridging the gap?

The Indian government recognises the value of vocational education in empowering young and propelling economic progress. Several major programmes and initiatives have been implemented throughout the country to boost skill development. One of the most prominent of these projects is the government’s “Skill India” program, which was started in 2015. To date, approximately 2.5 million individuals have undergone skill training and obtained certifications through this program It has played a pivotal role in fostering job opportunities and fortifying the manufacturing sector. Moreover, it has contributed to poverty reduction and the enhancement of living standards for countless individuals.

Let’s delve deeper into a few of the vocational training programs covered in the training:

Data EntryBPO processesCustomer relationship managementRetail and Inventory managementLogistic & Supply Chain managementTallyGeneral Duty Assistant in Medical

The importance of vocational training

With India’s economy expanding rapidly and the dynamics of the labour market changing, it has become essential for young Indians to develop skills beyond what is taught in standard schools. One practical solution is vocational training, which imparts industry-relevant skills, making young people more employable in a highly competitive job market. The following are the importance of vocational training initiatives:

Fulfilling Industry Demands: Industry partners work closely with vocational training programmes to ensure that graduates have the skills needed to meet industry demands. This alignment greatly increases the employment placement rates for those with training.Resolving the Skills Gap: India has a significant shortage of skills across a number of industries. By giving graduates practical experience, vocational training may close this gap and better prepare them for the workforce.Reducing Unemployment: With India’s population still expanding, reducing unemployment is a critical concern. Because vocational training prepares more people for the workforce, unemployment rates can be lowered.Self-employment and Entrepreneurship: Many vocational training programs work with industry partners to help their graduates find jobs. This aid in locating acceptable work possibilities is an essential part of the move to earning a living. Aside from job placements, certain vocational training initiatives promote entrepreneurship, allowing learners to become self-employed and create their own firms.Social Inclusion: Vocational training programmes frequently embrace people from various backgrounds, including marginalised groups and those with impairments. Through the provision of skills and economic opportunities, these programmes serve to both decrease inequality and increase social inclusion.

Challenges and the way forward

While India has achieved tremendous advances in vocational education, there are still obstacles to overcome. One key difficulty is the view of vocational training as a secondary choice to regular schooling. To remedy this, a strong effort is needed to shift public attitudes and highlight the relevance of vocational skills in today’s employment market.

Another problem is guaranteeing the quality and consistency of training programmes. To provide relevant skills, vocational training centres must keep up with industry developments and requirements. Regular inspections and certifications can assist in maintaining quality standards.

In conclusion, vocational training is a powerful instrument for empowering individuals by facilitating the transition from skilling to earning. The program not only prepares them for work, but also helps them become financially independent, contribute to society, and grow as individuals. As more people have access to high-quality vocational training, they can take charge of their lives, secure their futures, and participate actively in the workforce, thereby making communities more prosperous and inclusive.

(Ashok Sawhney is the Chairman of Sawhney Foundation)