- Amit Shah to campaign in Tonk, Bundi and Ajmer from Nov 16
- Elections in 2024 to disrupt 'calm' Indian stocks: Morgan Stanley
- 'Humiliated' Manjhi to hold silent protest against Nitish on Tuesday
- Mahesh Dattani’s stories go global
- Several cases of burn injuries reported at Delhi hospitals on Diwali day, largely caused by firecrackers
- Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Statuses To Share With The Family
- K'taka is not Republic of D K Shivakumar, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
- Sebi asks brokers to inform most important terms and conditions to clients
- Onion prices: All-India average rate at Rs 59.09 per kg in retail market
- Delhi: 45% increase in PM 2.5 levels on Diwali, says pollution control body
Ensure every child has opportunity to learn, grow, reach their fullest potential
Prioritising the mental health of our students with mental health curriculums and interventions.
Prioritising the mental health of our students with mental health curriculums and interventions. Teaching life skills to students – resilience, perseverance and coping mechanisms.
A Copernican shift from rote-learning to holistic learning that nurtures the inherent talents of every student. Empowering the education system to prepare strong leaders for the future.
And most importantly, Empowering teachers with the cutting-edge teaching skills in Order for them to drive these goals. This National Education Day, let us all pledge to contribute to these goals.
-Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET)
