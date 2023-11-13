Ensure every child has opportunity to learn, grow, reach their fullest potential

Prioritising the mental health of our students with mental health curriculums and interventions. Teaching life skills to students – resilience, perseverance and coping mechanisms.

A Copernican shift from rote-learning to holistic learning that nurtures the inherent talents of every student. Empowering the education system to prepare strong leaders for the future.

And most importantly, Empowering teachers with the cutting-edge teaching skills in Order for them to drive these goals. This National Education Day, let us all pledge to contribute to these goals.

-Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET)