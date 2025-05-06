Entrepreneurship emerges as top career choice for Indian students abroad

A survey by LeapScholar reveals a significant shift in career aspirations among Indian students studying overseas, with 37% expressing a desire to start their own ventures post-graduation. The survey highlights a growing trend of students viewing international education as a springboard for entrepreneurial endeavors rather than solely a pathway to employment.

This change underscores a broader transformation in the perception of global education. Students are increasingly seeking universities that offer robust industry connections, real-world experiences, and environments conducive to innovation and startup incubation. According to the survey, 68% of respondents prioritize institutions with strong industry ties, recognizing their importance in securing internships, building networks, and launching global careers.

Arnav Kumar, Co-founder of LeapScholar, commented on this trend, stating, “What we’re seeing is a mindset transformation. Students no longer view global education only as a way to secure a job; they see it as an opportunity to innovate, create, and lead.”

However, the survey also highlights a notable gender disparity in entrepreneurial ambitions. While 43.1% of male students expressed interest in starting their own ventures, only 24.2% of female students reported the same. This gap points to the need for more inclusive environments that encourage and support aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the survey indicates a shift towards inquiry-led learning and innovation, with over 53% of students expressing strong interest in research internships. Furthermore, 21% ranked research opportunities as their top academic priority, reflecting a growing emphasis on research and development in students’ academic pursuits.