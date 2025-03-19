Essential oral health tips for children

Maintaining good oral hygiene from an early age is crucial for a child’s overall health and well-being. Healthy teeth and gums not only contribute to a bright smile but also prevent cavities, gum disease, and other dental problems. Teaching children proper oral care habits helps them develop a lifelong routine that ensures strong and healthy teeth.

Brush twice a day

Children should brush their teeth twice a day using a fluoride toothpaste. Parents can help younger kids by making sure they use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes in circular motions to clean all surfaces.

Floss daily

Flossing is just as important as brushing, as it removes food particles and plaque from between the teeth. Parents should help children gently floss once a day to prevent cavities and gum disease.

Limit sugary foods and drinks

Sugary snacks and drinks, like candy, soda, and fruit juices, can lead to tooth decay. Encourage children to eat healthy foods rich in calcium, such as milk, cheese, and leafy greens, which strengthen teeth and bones.

Drink plenty of water

Water helps wash away food particles and bacteria, keeping the mouth clean. Fluoridated water is especially beneficial as it helps prevent cavities.



