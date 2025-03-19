Live
Essential oral health tips for children
World Oral Health Day 2025, observed on March 20, highlights the importance of good oral hygiene and its impact on overall well-being. This global initiative aims to raise awareness about preventing dental diseases through proper brushing, flossing, regular dental check-ups, and a healthy diet. Schools, healthcare organisations, and communities will host campaigns, free dental screenings, and educational programs to encourage better oral care. With millions affected by preventable dental issues, this day serves as a reminder that a healthy mouth leads to a healthier life. Prioritising oral health ensures brighter smiles and improved well-being for all.
Maintaining good oral hygiene from an early age is crucial for a child’s overall health and well-being. Healthy teeth and gums not only contribute to a bright smile but also prevent cavities, gum disease, and other dental problems. Teaching children proper oral care habits helps them develop a lifelong routine that ensures strong and healthy teeth.
Brush twice a day
Children should brush their teeth twice a day using a fluoride toothpaste. Parents can help younger kids by making sure they use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes in circular motions to clean all surfaces.
Floss daily
Flossing is just as important as brushing, as it removes food particles and plaque from between the teeth. Parents should help children gently floss once a day to prevent cavities and gum disease.
Limit sugary foods and drinks
Sugary snacks and drinks, like candy, soda, and fruit juices, can lead to tooth decay. Encourage children to eat healthy foods rich in calcium, such as milk, cheese, and leafy greens, which strengthen teeth and bones.
Drink plenty of water
Water helps wash away food particles and bacteria, keeping the mouth clean. Fluoridated water is especially beneficial as it helps prevent cavities.