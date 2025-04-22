Expanding global education opportunities for Indian students

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to international education, Anurag University has announced the expansion of its academic partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), creating broader global learning opportunities for Indian students. The strengthened collaboration was formally unveiled during a stakeholder interaction session in Hyderabad, attended by representatives from the U.S. Consulate, Education USA, and leading international school educators.

The initiative allows Indian students to begin their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business, and Management at the Anurag University International College. Students will then transfer to ASU in the United States to complete their degrees, offering a seamless, cost-effective academic transition.

Officials highlighted that this model could result in up to 40% savings on the total cost of earning an ASU degree, making global education more accessible to Indian students. The program aims to foster international exposure, academic excellence, and cross-border collaboration.

Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman of Anurag University, emphasized the strategic intent behind the initiative, stating, “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to offering high-quality global education opportunities that are both accessible and transformative.”

Chris Johnson, Senior Director of Global Partnership Development at ASU, echoed the sentiment, adding, “This is more than a partnership – it’s a powerful alliance for global innovation. ASU and Anurag University are breaking barriers and building the future together.”

The presence of U.S. Consulate General officials underscored the growing strength of U.S.–India educational ties. The collaboration also responds to a rising demand in India for internationally recognized and affordable higher education options, positioning students for global success.