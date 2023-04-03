Final written exams of SCT PC Driver concludes

Hyderabad: In the series of final written examinations in the ongoing process of recruitment, which commenced on March 11 and will continue for the next few weeks as per the schedule announced by TSLPRB in early January), written examinations (Technical Papers) prescribed for the candidates of SCT PC Driver in PTO / Driver Operator in Fire Services Department and SCT PC (Mechanic) in PTO were conducted on Sunday at an examination centre here.

About 99.35% of the total candidates attended the Written Examination (Technical Paper) of SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and 99.31% of the total candidates attended the written examination (Technical Paper) of SCT PC Mechanic held from 2.30 to 5.30 pm.

These Written Examinations for the Posts of SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator and SCT PC Mechanic have been conducted successfully, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulations and as per the planned schedule. Biometric Verification of the Candidates, has been done to ensure the unique identity of each Candidate by using digital fingerprints and digital photographs that had been captured earlier, during the present process of Recruitment.

Preliminary Key of the Written Examinations of SCT PC Driver / Driver Operator and SCT PC Mechanic will be made available on the official website in due course at an appropriate time by announcing the same through a press note.